Free services offered at immigration rights workshop in Visalia

Friday, January 17, 2025
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A workshop is focusing on immigration rights in Visalia on Thursday.

It comes at a time when recent detainments of undocumented people by Border Patrol agents have communities and industries on edge.

College of the Sequoias in Visalia is offering several free services until 7 pm.

Those with citizenship needs are asked to bring residence cards and their most recent income tax report.

The workshop will help with DACA renewal, and immigration attorneys will be on-site for consolations.

