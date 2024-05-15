Bike ride with Fresno leaders during 'Ride With The Mayor' event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have the chance to ride side by side with Fresno Mayor, Jerry Dyer, along the city streets.

You'll also be joined by several Fresno city leaders as part of this year's "Ride With The Mayor" event.

It's to celebrate "May is Bike Month."

Kickstands will go up at 3 pm on Wednesday, starting in front of Fresno City Hall at Fresno and P Streets.

The ride features a five-and-a-half mile loop through downtown, up to the Tower District and back to city hall.

Helmets are required during the ride.

Riders can sign up in advance on the Fresno County Bicycle Coalition website.

