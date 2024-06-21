Fresno City Council unanimously adopts $2 billion budget for 2025

The Fresno City Council has officially adopted a $2 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2025, which begins next month.

The Fresno City Council has officially adopted a $2 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2025, which begins next month.

The Fresno City Council has officially adopted a $2 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2025, which begins next month.

The Fresno City Council has officially adopted a $2 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2025, which begins next month.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council has officially adopted a $2 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2025, which begins next month.

On Wednesday, the council reached a unanimous decision, passing the budget after considering comments from both the council and the public.

One aspect of the budget that led to significant discussion was reducing funding to pensions, which allows that money to avoid some cuts to the Fresno Fire Department Budget.

The city manager explained the pension plan is currently overfunded and that even after these cuts, it would still be 100 percent funded.