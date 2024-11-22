Fresno City Council votes to consider revisions to sidewalk vending ordinance

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Emotions ran high at Fresno City Hall over proposed fees and rules for street vendors on Thursday.

Street vendors made their plea to postpone the introduction of the Sidewalk Vending Ordinance that would impose new rules for street and food vendors across the city.

The ordinance proposes that no vendor should be operating within 200 feet from a freeway or on-ramp, within 10 feet of another sidewalk vendor, within 100 feet of a residence or within 50 feet of the entrance or exit of any establishment that operates with a kitchen.

"It'll affect us all as mobile vendors. It'll affect us negatively. We haven't received the right amount of time to really educate ourselves," explained Miguel Lopez, the president of the Mobile Food Vendor Association.

Rosa is street vendor who sells elotes and has been assaulted on more than one occasion, even when she was vending pregnant.

"Now we hide. When we leave our homes to go sell, but we're scared. We're scared, afraid that we're going to be assaulted; that something is going to happen to us. That something is going to happen with the city," said Rosa.

Assaults and violence not an uncommon reality for Valley street vendors.

In March of 2021, Lorenzo Perez was shot and killed in broad daylight in east central Fresno. His senseless killing leaving behind a widow and family of four.

"It's not always a safe job. It's not the highest paying job, but you do it to feed your family and it's part of our economy," said Fresno City Council member Tyler Maxwell.

"Our job is not just to keep the city safe, but our vendors as well," added Interim Fresno Police Chief Minday Casto.

A job that has grown in difficulty within the Tower District.

"Make no mistake: the more resources drawn to control large crowds after hours, the less these officers are able to provide services to the rest of the city," said Casto.

"It's really hypocritical to me, that they identify the problem as a street food vendors and not that there are individuals that are drunk and who have been drinking in the Tower District," said Genoveva Islas, the founder and executive Director of Cultiva La Salud

"So, what's the real problem? A small business who makes a $100 a day; $450 maybe in a week, is that really the root of this issue?"

The city council agreed to revisit the ordinance in its December 5th meeting with revisions expected.

In the meantime, council members plan to meet with street vendors and code enforcement over the next several days to observe and offer new guidance to the existing ordinance.

