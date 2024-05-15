Free smog checks at Fresno County Fairgrounds

If your car fails the test, you will get a $500 voucher to use at a local smog shop for smog-related repairs.

"Valley Clean Air Now" will host a tune in and tune up event this Saturday. The event will allow people to get their cars smog checked for free.

"Valley Clean Air Now" will host a tune in and tune up event this Saturday. The event will allow people to get their cars smog checked for free.

"Valley Clean Air Now" will host a tune in and tune up event this Saturday. The event will allow people to get their cars smog checked for free.

"Valley Clean Air Now" will host a tune in and tune up event this Saturday. The event will allow people to get their cars smog checked for free.

FRESNO Calif. (KFSN) -- People can receive a voucher this weekend to help with smog-related repairs.

"Valley Clean Air Now" will host a tune-in and tune-up event this Saturday, May 18.

You can bring your car to the Fresno Fairgrounds from 8 am to 12 pm to see if your car can pass a free emissions test.

If your car fails the test, you will get a $500 voucher to use at a local smog shop for smog-related repairs.

People interested in going should arrive early, as gates could open as early as 6:30 am

Diesel vehicles are not allowed at the event.