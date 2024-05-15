Free smog checks at Fresno County Fairgrounds

If your car fails the test, you will get a $500 voucher to use at a local smog shop for smog-related repairs.
FRESNO Calif. (KFSN) -- People can receive a voucher this weekend to help with smog-related repairs.
"Valley Clean Air Now" will host a tune-in and tune-up event this Saturday, May 18.
You can bring your car to the Fresno Fairgrounds from 8 am to 12 pm to see if your car can pass a free emissions test.
If your car fails the test, you will get a $500 voucher to use at a local smog shop for smog-related repairs.
People interested in going should arrive early, as gates could open as early as 6:30 am
Diesel vehicles are not allowed at the event.