Fresno City proposes rate hike for garbage collection starting in July

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is weighing an increase to the fees charged for residential garbage collection and they've asked for public comment on the proposal.

That proposed increase is about 114% over a five year period. City residents were given the opportunity to protest the change either by mail or in person at Council on Thursday evening.

The city says the rate increase is needed to cover the increasing costs of operating solid waste services. That includes curbside garbage, recycling, and organic waste pickup, along with free dump and shred days.

City leaders are citing the escalating costs of fuel, vehicle maintenance, and labor as the primary drivers for the proposed rate increase.

This is the first time the rate would be increased since 2009, which is why the mayor said the rate increase would be so dramatic.

"It's important to note we're doing this over a 5 year period, so we're trying to make this as painless as possible smoothing over the rates over the next five years," said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

If adopted, the proposed rate plan would take effect on July 1.

To break down what that rate increase would look like, if you're paying a little over 19 dollars monthly right now for small bin pick-up by next month you'd be paying just over $28, and by 2029 you'd be paying just over $41 a month.