Fresno County firefighters brace for critical fire weather heading into the weekend

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central California firefighters are bracing for lightning storms heading into the weekend.

Crews have been battling multiple fires in the area, some of which were started by lightning strikes.

But for people who just went through the June Lightning Complex Fire, they're already feeling on edge.

"Can you imagine just watching that come over slightly and the firefighters working backwards up the hill," said Raine Bumatay.

The Bolt Fire, which made up part of the June Lightning Complex Fire, burned just yards away from her house.

"They started fighting the fire about a 100 yards away," said Bumatay. "That's how close it got. I think besides that house, we were probably the closest house to the fire."

Bumatay and her husband were in Southern California, when neighbors alerted her to a plume of smoke near her house.

Her niece was staying at the home, when she got the orders to evacuate. Bumatay also worried about her cats and emu, since it took a few days before they could return home.

"How frightening it must be to see fire covering over the hill," said Bumatay.

It's already a busy season for firefighters.

CAL FIRE reports so far this year, more than 228,000 acres have burned across the state.

Firefighters just mopped up the June Lightning Complex Fire and are now bracing for more critical fire weather.

"Here locally, our staffing is looking really good," said Battalion Chief Dan Urias with CAL FIRE and Fresno County Fire.

"Bolstering the additional crews, dozers, engines, it really just keeps us prepared for the next emergency."

Urias said they will be watching the weather conditions. Especially in the Eastern Sierra area.

"We will be out, ready to engage in whatever emergency occurs," said Urias.

The lightning and thunder is a big concern for Bumatay.

"We're scared and nervous that it could happen on the other side of the valley," said Bumatay.

The June Lightning Complex Fire is the first wildfire the Bumatay's ever dealt with.

So now, they're making sure they're extra prepared.

"We have everything in one place and we have everything charged," said Bumatay. "That's really important to have everything charged."

"Having a go bag ready," said Urias. "Having prescription medications, understanding where you're going to take your animals in the event that you are required to evacuate is definitely recommended."

The US Forest Service is also pre-positioning firefighters and crews across the state to prepare for the critical fire weather.