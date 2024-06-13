Fresno County firefighters holding water rescue training all week long

With many people heading to the lake or river to cool off, firefighters are urging water safety, following several drownings over the last few weeks.

On Wednesday, Fresno County Firefighters underwent training at Winton Park, prepping for any kind of water rescue scenario.

"In the Central Valley, when it's so hot we have to be prepared for water rescues," said Chief Dustin Hail with the Fresno County Fire Protection District. "Unfortunately it happens all too often."

The training is about a week long. It's their first time going through these kinds of exercises for some firefighters. For others, it's a refresher.

They go over different rescue scenarios and life-saving techniques that could happen in the water.

"Today they're learning how to cross the river on pre-tensioned diagonal rope, as well as learning how to avoid things called strainers," said Battalion Chief Seth Brown.

"What a strainer is, is any type of wood, any type of object in the river that is submerged, just enough so it's hard to see but water is going through it."

Just over the weekend, 16-year-old Alejandro Araujo drowned while out on a pontoon boat at Shaver Lake with a friend and their family on Sunday afternoon.

While he was wearing a life jacket, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said, it wasn't properly secured.

Last Friday, another man also drowned in the San Joaquin River.

Deputies said 24-year-old Ricardo Perez Diaz was wading through knee-high water when he fell into a deeper section of the river bed.

Firefighters are stressing safety during the hot months ahead.

"Making sure that you're aware of the surroundings and know that the water is super cold," said Chief Hail. "A lot of this water is coming from snow melt off at the higher elevations and it maybe a 100 plus degrees outside but when the water is only 55 or 60 degrees, that's a significant shock on the body."

Firefighters also said keeping eyes on the water and wearing life jackets helps people stay safe.

Fresno County Fire said it's already seeing an increase in calls for water rescues.

"What we see is a lot of people misjudge the speed and the depth and the flows of the water," said Brown.

The agency also adds that if someone is struggling in the water, don't jump in. Call 911 right away.

