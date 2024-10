Fresno County man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested 40-year-old Seth Andrew Mattocks for possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested 40-year-old Seth Andrew Mattocks for possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material.

On Thursday, deputies served a search warrant at his home on Normal Avenue.

Detectives seized electronic devices and discovered illegal photos.

Mattocks was booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges.