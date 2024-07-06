Fresno County Sheriff's Office patrols Kings River, urges swimmers, floaters to take precautions

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County officials are patrolling waterways and urging caution as thousands take to local lakes and rivers to celebrate the holiday amid scorching triple-digit temperatures.

"We do expect an increase of floaters this weekend given it being the holiday weekend for the Fourth of July," Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy Steven Kirkpatrick said.

Nine people have drowned in our area this season, and the Sheriff's Office has rescued dozens more from county lakes and fast-moving rivers.

They pulled more than 20 swimmers out of the water on Thursday and launched from Cricket Hollow Park in Reedley again on Friday.

"You guys are looking good. I like the life vests," Kirkpatrick told a large group of floaters during the patrol.

While those floaters were enjoying the water safely, some swimmers enter the river without life jackets and with cheap tubes that pop easily.

"It is a daily thing that we encounter here on the Kings River," Kirkpatrick said.

Officials say the river is filled with hidden dangers. Even calm areas near the shoreline -- like river eddies -- can cause trouble. Within a matter of feet, underwater drop-offs can pose challenges, and the current can pick up, moving up to two times as fast as above.

Fallen trees also pose threats to swimmers and floaters.

"That tree has a lot of sharp branches that will more often than not pop people's rafts, so that's where we got a lot of our rescues," Kirkpatrick said. "Primarily, people are hanging on to limbs and or rocks, and that's when we come into play to rescue them."

Officials say there is a safe way to enjoy Fresno County waterways: with a life vest and a swimming buddy.

