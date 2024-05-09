Young Authors' Faire features original work of Fresno County students

The event featured the original stories and poems of more than 1,100 elementary and middle school students.

The event featured the original stories and poems of more than 1,100 elementary and middle school students.

The event featured the original stories and poems of more than 1,100 elementary and middle school students.

The event featured the original stories and poems of more than 1,100 elementary and middle school students.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many Fresno County students put their imaginations on paper.

Their families and the community got the chance to read their writings.

The Fresno County Superintendent of Schools wrapped up its Young Authors' Faire at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

The Superintendent of Schools expected around 300 students to attend.

The event featured the original stories and poems of more than 1,100 elementary and middle school students.

Students were able to write about various topics.

Some classrooms stuck to a theme, but others were given complete creative freedom.