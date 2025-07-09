Fresno firefighters visit burn patients at Community Regional Medical Center

Patients Liam and Ezra, along with family members, got a hands-on lesson about what it takes to run a fire truck.

Local firefighters took action to brighten the day for burn patients recovering in central Fresno.

Local firefighters took action to brighten the day for burn patients recovering in central Fresno.

Local firefighters took action to brighten the day for burn patients recovering in central Fresno.

Local firefighters took action to brighten the day for burn patients recovering in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local firefighters took action to brighten the day for burn patients recovering in central Fresno.

On Tuesday, members of the Fresno Fire Department visited Community Regional Medical Center to meet with pediatric patients.

Patients Liam and Ezra, along with family members, got a hands-on lesson about what it takes to run a fire truck, including turning on sirens and the fire hose.

Firefighters walked with patients down to the trucks, giving kids and teens a break from their hospital room.

Crews also handed out stickers to smiling faces.