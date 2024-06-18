Fresno hairstylist sentenced for $2.7M caregiver fraud scheme against doctor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno hairstylist has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for a multi-million dollar fraud scheme.

47-year-old Anthony Flores was found guilty of defrauding a physician out of more than $2.7 million.

After the Malibu physician passed away, Flores tried to defraud his estate out of an additional $20 million.

Investigators say the suspect used false promises to befriend the victim and pretend to be his caregiver.

He gained control of the victim's finances as the 57-year-old's mental and physical health declined.

Flores pleaded guilty in October to charges including wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering.

His former girlfriend, 40-year-old Anne Moore, who is a former Fresno yoga studio owner, pleaded guilty to seven felonies.

Her sentencing is scheduled for October 28th.