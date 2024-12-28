Fresno Hmong New Year returns this weekend

The Fresno Hmong New Year is returning to the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Celebrating culture while ringing in 2025.

A group of dancers from General Vang Pao Elementary in southeast Fresno were busy practicing their moves on Friday before performing in front of a large crowd this weekend.

"I have people from 8 states joining us and our dance groups, normally we have 10-12, and this year we have 32," said Dr. Toulu Thao, an organizer for the event.

Dr. Thao and dance director Rocky Vang say preparing for the country's largest Hmong New Year Celebration has felt overwhelming at time but that it's always worth it.

"We need to do it and do it better to carry the tradition and I am looking forward to having people smile and enjoy the new year," Dr. Thao explained.

"It's great seeing our Hmong community come together to put on this big event for our Hmong community and not just for Fresno. We have Hmong people coming in from France, Laos, Thailand," added Vang.

Tournaments involving corn hole and volleyball will also be held.

Over 200 vendors selling food, clothes, and accessories will be set up and ready.

The family working this booth made their way from Minnesota, selling authentic pieces shipped from overseas.

Milo Chang says he's looking forward to seeing younger generations stop by, keeping their culture alive.

"We want to see people come out, enjoy, see the clothes, spend a little money. We do it for the Hmong people," Chang said.

Chang and Thao say this celebration is for the entire community and beyond, whether or not you are Hmong.

"I want to invite everyone to join us, we are one American," Thao said.

There will be a large police presence throughout the weekend, keeping the community safe.

Between 30 and 40 officers will be on the grounds each day and 86 surveillance cameras will be rolling at all times.

Gates open at 8am and close at 5pm.