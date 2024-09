Fresno Irrigation District water deliveries extended

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Irrigation District announced that water deliveries for customers will extend through August.

They had initially expected to dry up by August 1.

Back in March, the statewide snow survey indicated that the snow-water content in the Kings River watershed was 68 percent of average.

More than 250,000 acres of farmland rely on water delivered by the district.