Fresno murder suspect kicks chair during police interview, recording shows

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An accused Fresno murderer sat calmly in court on Tuesday as prosecutors wrapped up their evidence, arguing that David Hernandez killed Sarah Hamm at her Northeast Fresno apartment in August 2021.

The victim's obituary remembers Hamm as a loving mother of three boys, an entrepreneur who was active in her church, and a former Miss Fresno County.

As her accused killer took notes in the courtroom, prosecutors showed a much different side of him to the jurors who will soon decide his fate.

Action News cannot show his face, but you can see Hernandez during his recorded interview with police officers. They had not started asking questions, but Hernandez was already physically fed up as he kicked the table.

Moments later, officers swabbed Hernandez's hands and took photos of the tattoos on his chest. Then, they started asking questions.

"Do you know why you're here?" an investigator asked. "Why?" Hernandez said. "Do you know why?" the investigator asked again.

Hernandez was reluctant to open up. The interview occurred just hours after prosecutors say he shot and killed his girlfriend.

"What happened today?" the investigator asked. "What was going through your mind?"

The 45-year-old also faces charges for a carjacking and armed robbery that happened the same day of the alleged murder.

A Fresno Police Department sergeant took the stand on Tuesday, telling the jury how investigators connected the scenes.

"We had information that the suspect involved in this (Champlain and Perrin) robbery that took place at the smoke shop was at that location," Sergeant Manpreet Uppal said.

The jury already heard testimony about the smoke shop robbery, and they saw this surveillance video last week. It showed Hernandez holding a gun just inches away from the clerk's face.

Hernandez has denied all the charges and pleaded not guilty. Now, his defense attorney is making his case to jurors.

The trial will continue Wednesday morning.

