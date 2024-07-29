Fresno native Lynn Williams scores goal for United States at Paris Olympics

The 4-1 victory sent the women's team to the quarterfinals with a game still left to play in the group stages.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno native Lynn Williams scored a goal for the United States in their 4-1 victory against Germany at the Paris Olympics.

Williams was subbed into the game in the 85th minute and scored just four minutes later.

This was Williams' 18th goal for the women's national team and her second Olympic goal.

Their final group stage game is on Wednesday against Australia.

The Bullard High grad was originally named as a team alternate but was called up after Catarina Marcario was unable to play due to a knee issue.

Williams also recently represented the United States at the 2023 Women's World Cup.