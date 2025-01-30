Fresno owned business helping provide transportation for kids

Kidz Cab is beginning to provide services for young adults and is working on building a mobile app to streamline ride requests.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Monday through Friday, from sunrise to sundown, Kidz Cab is driving across Fresno County taking children between the ages of 3 and 18 where they need to go.

"It's transportation to daycare, elementary, high school," says CEO Jacqueline Perez. "We also do appointments. We do a wide variety of services, extracurricular activities."

Perez launched Kidz Cab in 2021 to meet a demand she noticed while working as a daycare consultant.

"We are a help to families," she said. "Parents can go to work. We work with single moms and single dads that don't have that family help."

It's a struggle she knows well in her own home with eight children.

"My husband and I were both working, and we had trouble getting our kids to and from school and appointments," she said.

Customer Geneva Chavez is a mom of five.

She says that her family only has one car, making it challenging when her kids need to be at multiple places at once.

"Sometimes, you don't have anybody else because they are working or can't do it, and we have Kidz Cab and know it's a guarantee," Chavez said.

The company currently provides transportation to about 75 children per month.

They recently expanded, adding a fourth van after Perez won a $20,000 grant during a Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation pitch competition.

Perez says they pride themselves on trust, safety and affordability.

"All of our drivers undergo a thorough FBI clearance, history with children, clean DMV record," she said.

Kidz Cab is beginning to provide services for young adults and is currently working on building a mobile app to streamline ride requests.

If you would like to learn more about the services provided, visit their website.

