Fresno sees drop in violent crime rates in 2024

City officials say there's still work to be done when it comes to some quality of life concerns, such as property crimes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police and city leaders say violent crimes were down in 2024 and have similar hopes for the new year.

"Last year, we were at 35 murders and that was an incredible reduction from what we'd seen in year's past: a high of 74 in 2020 and 2021. This year we were down to 30 murders," said Fresno Police Interim Chief Mindy Casto during a press conference Monday.

Casto says the total number of shootings also dropped from 359 in 2023 to 221 last year.

"We are down to 107 gunshot wound victims. Incredibly, 78% of those were solved," she stated.

Aggravated assaults, rapes and robberies also saw reductions.

Casto credits the officers, city officials, community support and technology for the success.

"It's a lot of hard work," Casto said.

"It's weekly meetings, daily communication, monthly crime view where we look and examine everything going on in the city and how we can more effectively attribute resources to it."

Mayor Jerry Dyer also credited officers for the achievements, stating that since 2021, 88 officers along with dispatchers and support personnel were added to the department.

"When you add police officers to a department, you're going to see violent crime reductions and you have in this particular case," Dyer said.

But not all crime categories improved.

The city acknowledges larceny, auto theft and vehicle burglary are among those that still need to be reduced.

"One of the goals is to enhance that nonemergency response as mayor said. We'll shift some resources and implement some technology that will help us move in that direction," Casto said.

