Fresno State Bulldogs look ahead to New Mexico after home opener win

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a tough loss on the road at Michigan, the Fresno State football team had to rebound for its home opener over the weekend.

On Monday morning, the 'Dogs spoke about the home opener win over Sac State during a press conference.

Fresno State interim head coach Tim Skipper grabbed his first win as the one in charge inside Valley Children's Stadium.

"The walk to me is a magic moment for me and seeing the people on the side," said Skipper.

"We ended up getting the victory so that was sweet also. Valley Children's Stadium is special, the whole thing is special and being in front of people you know and love is awesome."

The victory highlighted the speed of San Joaquin memorial alum Mac Dalena.

"Mac Dalena will be one of the fastest players on the field no matter who we play. He would've been the fastest guy on Michigan's team probably too. I'm excited he had his opportunity to break out," said Pat McCann, Fresno State offensive coordinator.

The senior wideout hauled in seven catches for a career high 235 yards.

He scored a 75-yard touchdown on the opening play from scrimmage.

Meanwhile, sophomore wide receiver Jalen Moss was named the Mountain West special teams player of the week, the first weekly conference honor of his career.

After taking a punt 85 yards to the house, the 43rd in program history.

"Probably left some meat on the bone himself the other night," said McCann.

Moss also added five catches for 57 yards.

"Yes, he had a good game, you know it could've been a much better opportunity for him," McCann said.

Despite two passing touchdowns and 358 yards through the air from starting quarterback Mikey Keene, the junior signal caller once again threw two interceptions for the second straight week.

"We gotta make sure we throw to the guys in the red jerseys not the white jerseys. We gotta stop throwing the ball to the other team," said McCann.

The other team coming to the Valley this Saturday is New Mexico State.

A program the 'Dogs defeated during last year's New Mexico Bowl in December.

That win was also coach Skip's first win as the interim after head coach Jeff Tedford stepped aside for health reasons.

But that Aggie team is a thing of the past as it seems like their whole team is at Vanderbilt now.

In the offseason, former New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill would take a job to be a consultant with Vanderbilt.

Kill would bring with him half a dozen aggies, including quarterback Diego Pavia.

"It's gonna be at a different location. So, there's not a similarity that way. It's a whole new team, whole new game," Skipper explained.

