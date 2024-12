Fresno State football signs 11 'Dogs in early signing period

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State Football added 11 new Bulldogs to its program during the early signing day period, which was open from Wednesday through Friday last week.

Notable



9 of the 11 signees are from California.

Three signees hail from the Central Valley

All 11 of the signees are high school recruits

10 of the 11 signees were rated three-star recruits by 247Sports

OL signee Brayden Walton will be an early enrollee for the Bulldogs

The offensive line group saw the most additions with three

Fresno State added two scholarship quarterbacks in the class

The signing class was recruited by Jeff Tedford, further recruited and committed to Tim Skipper and signed on the day that Fresno State announced Matt Entz would be head coach for 2025.

Newcomers by the Numbers



11 additions for 2024

7 offensive additions

4 defensive additions

9 California signees

2 out of state signees

11 first-year players

3 Valley signees

Offense

QB -- Brayden Turner | 6-3 | 190 | Danville, Calif. (Monte Vista)

QB -- Jonathan Craft | 6-1 | 170 | Union City, Calif. (El Cerrito)

WR -- Isaiah Dillon | 5-10 | 175 | Oxnard, Calif. (Pacifica)

WR -- Harold Duvall | 6-1 | 190 | Clovis, Calif. (Clovis East)

OL -- Brayden Walton | 6-7 | 325 | Clovis, Calif. (Buchanan)

OL -- Jonah Leaupepetele | 6-4 | 325 | Apple Valley, Calif. (Apple Valley)

OL -- Malcolm Polu Jr. | 6-5 | 310 | Tafuna, American Samoa (Tafuna)

Defense

DL -- Robert James III | 6-2 | 265 | Inglewood, Calif. (Serra Gardena)

LB -- Lucas Blumling | 6-1 | 210 | Scottsdale, Ariz. (Desert Mountain)

DB -- Dajhon Hall | 6-0 | 160 | Hesperia, Calif. (Oak Hills)

DB -- Jonavon Darrington | 5-10 | 165 | Visalia, Calif. (Clovis West)