Fresno State Marching Band to perform in 2025 Rose Parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is returning to Pasadena, as the Bulldog Marching Band has once again been chosen to perform in the Tournament of Roses Parade.

They will also take part in the Bandfest Field Show, featuring the fancy footwork you see at Bulldog football games.

Fresno State performed in the Rose Parade in January of 2023.

The 2025 Rose Parade will take place January 1 in Pasadena.

The community is invited to watch the marching band begin preparations for the Rose Parade.

Their rehearsals are this Friday and Saturday from 6 pm to 10 pm and are free and open to the public.

They will perform what they've been practicing between 8:45 pm and 9:45 pm each evening.

