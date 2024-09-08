Fresno State picks up a win in sellout home opener against Sacramento State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In front of a sellout crowd of 41,031, Fresno State picked up its first win of the 2024 season, winning 46-30 over Sacramento State.

On the game's opening play, junior quarterback Mikey Keene connected with Mac Dalena for a 75-yard touchdown. Jayden Mandal, a Buchanan grad, made his Bulldog debut running in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

Dalena had the best game of his Bulldog career. The senior wide receiver from San Joaquin Memorial finished with seven catches for 235 yards.

Fellow wide receiver Jalen Moss also had a big night with 170 all-purpose yards, including an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Keene finished the night 23/34, passing for 356 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Late in the fourth quarter, Joshua Wood entered the game, and the dual-threat sophomore quarterback scored the first touchdown of his career, running in a five-yard touchdown.

Malik Sherrod was the Bulldogs leading rusher, carrying it 22 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

Up next for the 'Dogs (1-1) is a rematch of the 2023 New Mexico Bowl.

On Saturday, September 14th, Fresno State hosts New Mexico State (1-1), with kickoff from Valley Children's Stadium set for 7:30 PM.

