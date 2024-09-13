Fresno State receives $1.2 million grant to research tobacco usage amongst Latinos

A group of Fresno State students is leading a research project that is studying the effects of tobacco and nicotine-related issues on the Latin community.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five Fresno State students are excited to partake in a project that could better serve the Latino community in the long run.

"They selected us because we all bring something to the table that will be able to benefit this research specifically," Fresno State student Martin Montes said.

Thanks to a $1.2 million grant from the University of California Office of the President, the cohort will conduct research on tobacco and nicotine-related control issues.

Fresno State Psychology Professor Dr. Rosa Toro says it's important to shed light on current statistics and the health risks many face.

In 2021 - 6.2% of adult Latinos in California smoked, ranking them as the second largest group in the category.

In Fresno County - 9.4% of adult Latinos smoked, and 13.5% reported the use of a non-cigarette tobacco product.

"We really see this as a public health crisis and we believe the best way to get at this issue is to take from our own, meaning our students here," Dr. Toro said. "They are members of this community so they have the passion of helping their community as far as improving public health outcomes."

The goal is to transform their findings into loud and impactful messages for the public - helping make a difference.

Dr. Toro says the experience is also building the next wave of tobacco control experts and advocates.

"And for students, I really want them to be in a place where they can see themselves as agents of change," she said.

Montes is excited about what the next year will bring.

"I want to become a medical director, and within that, you are going to have to do a lot of research in a hospital, so the research aspect on a local level is going to help me out," Montes said.

Toro is recruiting for the next cohort. Students of every major are welcome to apply.

