Fresno State students and staff learning how to make adobe bricks from expert

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students and staff at Fresno State are dedicating hours of patience and labor to making adobe bricks alongside an expert in the craft.

For the past several days, Sando Canovas has been teaching staff and students how to make the traditional bricks.

From mixing prepped soil and hay, to using your bare hands to place it in a wood frame.

The goal is to make a couple hundred adobe bricks and build an ofrenda in November.

Director of the Fresno State Center for Creativity, Chris Lopez, says inviting Canovas to the university and working with him is a true honor.

"He has dedicated much of his life in making adobe and he was important to coming here to campus and working with our students," said Lopez.

Canovas traveled from the Lone Star State, where he is helping restore adobe homes.

He feels it's a privilege to share his deep-rooted knowledge of the craft.

An opportunity that allowed him to connect with many.

" I feel very happy and honored because something that for many of us, or for me, is normal, and is part of my life," explained Canovas.

"I do believe that if you look at others ancestry, we all had adobes homes. At least three people have come and told me stories."

Senior Keagen Mackay is excited to get his hands dirty and learn something new and unique.

"I think we have become detached from where our resources come from and to see dirt harvested and manipulated and be used for something being used is neat," said Mackay.

Reactions Canovas loves to hear and hopes will stay with people, especially as a passionate social and environmental activist.

"Having the opportunity to come and plant the seed in these students is very special, and I think I am very lucky," said Canovas.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.