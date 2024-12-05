Fresno State's folklórico dance group preparing for annual holiday show

FRESNO, Calif. -- The folklórico dance group at Fresno State is preparing for its popular holiday event, bringing in multiple local Latino groups to join.

For several months, Los Danzantes de Aztlan has been practicing nonstop in preparation for the 35th Christmas in Mexico Folklórico Show.

Director Dr. Victor Torres is proud of how every dancer has managed and dedicated their time to the craft.

"Being a danzante is not easy. It requires a lot of commitment and dedication. We have been rehearsing 4 days a week," said Dr. Torres.

Torres says multiple local groups are also performing.

"The Fresno State Mariachi will be playing. We have Clovis High School and Central High School," said Torres.

The local groups make the holiday event that much more special.

"What I love to see is the students dance their heart out, they are so committed and speaks to their love and passion for what they do," Dr. Torres explained.

Isabella Perez has been a folklórico dancer for several years, two of which have been with the Fresno State group.

She says their holiday performance hits close to home.

"It's really a welcoming family. A community of dancers that are all interested in performing and showcasing their culture and heritage and embracing who we are," Perez said.

Laura Alvarez agrees and invites the community to join in on the fun.

"I am really excited to show off what we have been practicing these last few months. We put in a lot of hard work and I am just glad we finally get to showcase it," said Alvarez.

The event kicks off at 4 pm on Saturday at the Satellite Student Union at Fresno State.

