Fresno to issue over 1,000 smart irrigation controllers to residents

FRESNO Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno will begin accepting applications from eligible water customers to receive a free smart irrigation controller.

The smart irrigation controllers use local weather and landscape conditions to tailor watering schedules to help reduce water waste.

More than 1,500 controllers are available for Fresno residents who live in a single-family home.

Applicants must have WiFi in order to be accepted.

Once approved, a water conservation specialist will contact you to schedule an appointment for installation and programming of the device.

The program is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

According to the city of Fresno's website, it states " By replacing a standard irrigation controller with a smart irrigation controller, the average home can save more than 7,600 gallons of water annually."

