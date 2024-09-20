Fresno Unified building Esports Arena and Technology Hub at Tehipite Middle School

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Esports have been soaring in popularity over the years.

Now, the Fresno Unified School District is makings sure students have a facility to play.

The bare bones of an old wood shop space at Tehipite Middle School is in the process of a makeover.

The nearly 7,000 square-foot space will be turned into a Technology Hub and Esports Arena for the Fresno Unified School District.

"I don't know if you know this, but a lot of kids are really into gaming," Tehipite Middle School Principal Shannon West said.

Principal Shannon West is new to the school, but says the space was previously used by different groups of students.

"The consensus was that it was a place for kids to go, feel connected and to collaborate. Just be around each other and have a good time," West said.

That good time is being amplified as it's being converted into a state-of-the-art facility with a stage, video wall, snack bar, classroom, seating for spectators and 50 work stations.

FUSD Executive Director of Information Technology, Don Soyinthisane, says the facility will be used for competitions by the Fresno Unified Esports League (FUEL) drone racing team, robotics team and other technology tournaments.

"It's a dedicated space for our students to be a world-class institution," Soyinthisane said.

The space isn't just for Tehipite students. It will be utilized districtwide as a competitive Esports gaming league center.

"For us as a district, we really wanted a space that we can hold like regional events, statewide tournaments," Soyinthisane said.

Principal West is grateful to see the construction happening on her campus.

"It's really nice to see this new life being brought into our school and into our community because it's something that we don't typically see," West said.

She says she's looking forward to what it provides for students across the district.

"My hope is that our students have a place that they feel safe, where they feel welcome, connected and that they have a place that they just feel that they belong," West said.

The technology hub is expected to be completed and ready for use within the next year.

