Fresno Unified receives $35,000 donation for annual Suit Drive

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified has received a major donation for its successful suit drive for students.

The second annual suit drive took place back in March and was hosted by the Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools.

The public was invited to donate professional attire that was later given to students at a free shopping event.

To support the suit drive and the students it serves, the Kashian Family Foundation donated $35,000.

The funds will be used to expand the clothing drive and the shopping event.

A portion will also provide scholarships to five graduating seniors in Fresno Unified's project "Access."