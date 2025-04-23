Fresno Unified superintendent finalist expected to be announced today

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno Unified plans to announce the finalist in its search for a new superintendent.

The trustees will make the announcement during their board meeting just after 6 pm Wednesday.

District officials will also discuss the next steps in the transition process.

Former superintendent Bob Nelson announced last spring he would be leaving the position.

Since Nelson's departure, Misty Her has been serving as Interim Superintendent.

In February, the board hired a firm to help with the search, costing the district just over $34,000.