Fresno Yosemite International Airport hosting 3rd Aviation Job Fair

Fresno Yosemite International Airport will host its third annual Aviation Job Fair this Thursday, October 17.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport will host its third annual Aviation Job Fair this Thursday, October 17.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport will host its third annual Aviation Job Fair this Thursday, October 17.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport will host its third annual Aviation Job Fair this Thursday, October 17.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The opportunity to join a high-flying career starts on the ground.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport will host its third annual Aviation Job Fair this Thursday, October 17.

It's happening from 3 pm to 6 pm at the parking garage roof-top.

Several positions are available right now, including management roles for airport operations and planning.

The airport is also looking for a part-time public safety police officer.

The job fair is free to attend, and parking will be validated.

