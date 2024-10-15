WATCH LIVE

Fresno Yosemite International Airport hosting 3rd Aviation Job Fair

Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Fresno Yosemite International Airport hosting 3rd Aviation Job Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The opportunity to join a high-flying career starts on the ground.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport will host its third annual Aviation Job Fair this Thursday, October 17.

It's happening from 3 pm to 6 pm at the parking garage roof-top.

Several positions are available right now, including management roles for airport operations and planning.

The airport is also looking for a part-time public safety police officer.

The job fair is free to attend, and parking will be validated.

