Fresno Yosemite International Airport hosting 3rd Aviation Job Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The opportunity to join a high-flying career starts on the ground.
Fresno Yosemite International Airport will host its third annual Aviation Job Fair this Thursday, October 17.
It's happening from 3 pm to 6 pm at the parking garage roof-top.
Several positions are available right now, including management roles for airport operations and planning.
The airport is also looking for a part-time public safety police officer.
The job fair is free to attend, and parking will be validated.