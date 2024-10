Friday Morning Football: Atwater High School

It's Friday, and that means another edition of Friday Morning Football!

It's Friday, and that means another edition of Friday Morning Football!

It's Friday, and that means another edition of Friday Morning Football!

It's Friday, and that means another edition of Friday Morning Football!

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's Friday, and that means another edition of Friday Morning Football!

Action News made the hour-long drive up Highway 99 to the North Valley as Atwater High School is getting ready to take on a cross-town rival.

The Atwater Falcons (4-1) will host the visiting Buhach Colony Thunder (0-5) on Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.