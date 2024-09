Friday Night Football 2024: Week 6

Week 6 Matchups

Friday, September 27

SOUTHERN

Gustine at Denair 7:15pm

Waterford at Le Grand 7:15pm

Stone Ridge Christian at Delhi 7:15pm

TRANS VALLEY

Escalon at Hilmar 7:00pm

Orestimba at Sonora 7:00pm

WESTERN

Central Valley at Pacheco 7:00pm

NON-LEAGUE

Enochs at Merced 7:00pm

EAST SEQUOIA

Granite Hills at Orange Cove 7:00pm

Orosi at Lindsay 7:15pm

Strathmore at Farmersville 7:15pm

Corcoran at Woodlake 7:15pm

NORTH YOSEMITE

Hoover vs. Sanger West at Flores Stadium 7:30pm

Fresno at McLane 7:30pm

Roosevelt vs. Torres at Sunnyside 7:30pm

Sunnyside at Madera South 7:30pm

NON-LEAGUE

Tulare Union at Bakersfield Christian 7:30pm

Buchanan vs. Paso Robles at Flamson MS 7:00pm

California City at Yosemite 7:00pm

Central Valley Christian vs. Mission Prep at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo 7:30pm

Coalinga at Washington Union 7:30pm

Golden West at Tehachapi 7:30pm

McFarland at Mendota 7:30pm

Mt. Whitney vs. Reedley at Mineral King Bowl 7:30pm

Tranquillity at Parlier 7:00pm

Porterville vs. Exeter at Granite Hills 7:30pm

Sierra Pacific at Caruthers 7:15pm

Tulare Western vs. Wasco at Tulare Union 7:30pm

INTERSECTIONAL

Immanuel vs. El Capitan at Merced College 7:00pm

6/8/9 MAN NON-LEAGUE

Kern Resource Center at Alpaugh 7:00pm

Legacy Christian Academy at Kings Christian 7:00pm

Saturday, September 28

HI-LO (8 MAN)

Frazier Mountain at Trona 7:00pm

6/8/9 MAN INTERSECTIONAL

Fresno Christian at Cate 1:00pm

Lancaster Baptist at Lone Pine 3:00pm