Full concert lineup revealed for 2024 Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair just made another big announcement for this year's concert series.

Two more showstoppers will take the stage at the Paul Paul Theater.

The All-American Rejects bring their hits to the Fair on Thursday, October 10.

Get your emo-pop on with classics such as Move Along, Dirty Little Secret, Swing, Swing and It Ends Tonight.

The Grammy-award-winning "Mariachi Divas" will be performing October 5th.

The internationally known group features an all-female ensemble of mariachi musicians.

The fair fun runs October 2 through the 14th.