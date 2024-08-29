WATCH LIVE

Full concert lineup revealed for 2024 Big Fresno Fair

Thursday, August 29, 2024 1:55PM
The Big Fresno Fair just made another big announcement for this year's concert series.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair just made another big announcement for this year's concert series.

Two more showstoppers will take the stage at the Paul Paul Theater.

The All-American Rejects bring their hits to the Fair on Thursday, October 10.

Get your emo-pop on with classics such as Move Along, Dirty Little Secret, Swing, Swing and It Ends Tonight.

The Grammy-award-winning "Mariachi Divas" will be performing October 5th.

The internationally known group features an all-female ensemble of mariachi musicians.

You can find the full lineup of fair concerts by clicking here.

The fair fun runs October 2 through the 14th.

