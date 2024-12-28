﻿Funding the dream: Boy selling oranges to support racing hobby in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Kings County a young boy is working hard raising money to help support his hobby of competitive kart racing.

Max and his dad, Scott Miranda, set up the Max's Orange Stand on Greenfield Avenue and Centennial Drive in Hanford a couple times a week.

He sits on the back of a trailer of his dads truck with a sign, selling each bag for $7.

Max and his dad Scott set up around 11 in the morning and typically sell dozens of bags each week.

Each bag sold helps support Max's hobby of routlaw kart racing.

"It makes quite a bit of a difference, he is able to see what he can pay for and what he can fund," said Scott.

The costly sport racks up hundreds of dollars in fees throughout the season.

Plus, outlaw karts, like the one Max drives, can range between $1,000 to over $5,000.

Not including maintenance and repairs.

"Last year he paid about $1,600, the rest was sponsored by all of our sponsors that are on the car actually. 5:46 Tachi Palace, Visalia Harley, Ochoa Combat, Cal Apparel, and Advanced Auto Parts," says Scott.

Max races in the 4-to-8 age range in Lemoore and Chowchilla.

Scott says it's thanks to the community's support and Max's grandpa who helps by donating some of the oranges.

He also gives thanks to those who tip Max for his work so that he is able to live out his dream on the race track.

Max plans to be back here again until he raises enough funds for a race car trailer.

Each week their schedule changes, but they will be at the corner of Greenfield Ave. and Centennial Drive in Hanford next weekend on Saturday and Sunday starting at 11 in the morning until they sell out.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.