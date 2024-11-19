24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Gabriel Iglesias coming to Fresno for show in 2025

The show takes place at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, February 8 at 8 pm.

KFSN logo
Tuesday, November 19, 2024 3:15PM
Gabriel Iglesias coming to Fresno for show in 2025
The show takes place at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, February 8 at 8 pm.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The comedian known as "Fluffy" is returning to Fresno, as Gabriel Iglesias plans to bring his "Don't Worry Be Fluffy" tour to the Save Mart Center in February of 2025.

He recently became the second-highest grossing touring comedian.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at noon on Ticketmaster's website or the Save Mart Box Office.

The show takes place at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, February 8 at 8 pm.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW