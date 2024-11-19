The show takes place at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, February 8 at 8 pm.

Gabriel Iglesias coming to Fresno for show in 2025

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The comedian known as "Fluffy" is returning to Fresno, as Gabriel Iglesias plans to bring his "Don't Worry Be Fluffy" tour to the Save Mart Center in February of 2025.

He recently became the second-highest grossing touring comedian.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at noon on Ticketmaster's website or the Save Mart Box Office.

The show takes place at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, February 8 at 8 pm.

