Good Sports: 11-year-old boxer aims to make Fresno proud

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- He's only 11 years old, but Fresno's Christian "Boogie" Ramos packs a punch.

"Sometimes, I do get a little angry," he said.

Boogie's journey to the ring started four years ago.

Bored with standing in the outfield for baseball, he traded his mit for a pair of gloves.

Boogie took the hits and did shed some tears, but 51 amateur fights later, he says he's only getting started.

"Proved me completely, completely wrong," says his dad, Chris Ramos.

Self-motivated and full of confidence, Boogie sees a future in the sport.

"I realized I really have that good potential and I can really be something," Christian said.

Five days a week, you'll find him inside Marquitos Boxing Gym.

"I knew right away," says Marquitos Padilla. "It's just the beginning, you know? He has what it takes to become great."

That skill and will have led Boogie to the nation's top amateur tournament.

"Just a walk in the park," he said.

After winning the USA boxing local, state, and regional titles, Boogie gets ready for the 58th annual Silver Gloves tournament at the end of January.

"I really want to win that tournament so I can get my name out there," he said.

Boogie's dreams don't stop at nationals.

"I want to go to the Olympics and get that gold medal," he said.

With the 2032 Summer Games already on his mind, sometimes it's hard for dad to believe he's only 11.

"For him to have that type of dream just shows me where his mind is at," Chris said.

For now, he's hoping to bring a national belt back to Fresno.

