Good Sports: The Camp of Champions

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you drive west down Manning Avenue, you'll come to the tiny town of San Joaquin.

"Not everybody knows about us out here on the west side," superintendent of Golden Plains Unified School District Felipe Piedra said.

Although its population is small, the local school district has big dreams this summer.

"We have a district motto, whatever it takes, our kids are worth it,"

Superintendent Piedra has teamed up with Fresno State Basketball analyst Marc Q. Jones to create the Camp of Champions. A 5-week program bringing elementary students and Fresno State athletes together.

Every day, students between the ages of 5 and 13 get to interact with Bulldog basketball, football, and track and field stars.

"The smiles on their face are priceless..." Golden Plains Unified board president Celina Rossetti said. "This gives them hope for their futures."

Fresh off making it the finals at the U.S. Olympic trials, Bulldog discus thrower Jordyn Bryant is getting her first taste of signing autographs. Bryant calling it a privilege to be apart of the camp.

For former Bulldog defensive back turned Detroit Lions rookie Morice Norris Jr. - a humble homecoming.

"Great feeling for me. Feels like something I'm accomplishing something in my life, doing good in a place where I'm from," Norris said

Before his time at Sanger High School and Fresno State, Norris spent his freshman year at Tranquility High down the road.

"Don't ever limit yourself. Don't cap yourself out to just staying here for the rest of your life you know go out see the world challenge yourself and never give up," Norris said.

You'll also find his former Bulldog defensive captain turned Denver Bronco Levelle Bailey on the field.

"Give kids the motivation within themselves that any dream can come true," Bailey said.

And more than just having fun - the camp is also teaching students life-saving skills.

All-time team Usa water polo great and Olympic gold medalist Brenda Villa spent time at the Fresno State aquatic center teaching kids how to swim.

"You see the joy in the faces of families where now there isn't fear associated with the pool," Villa said.

There's also joy in the athletes faces.

"It's an experience both ways like we get to see what these kids are capable of and we get to see their growth," Bryant said.

Growth the district hopes to watch for years to come.

"They belong and that a higher education is a real possibility for them just a few years away," Pierda said.

