Good Sports: Extra motivation for Tulare Union High School basketball

Still heartbroken after an early exit in the Central Section football playoffs, the Tulare Union boys basketball team is on a mission.

Still heartbroken after an early exit in the Central Section football playoffs, the Tulare Union boys basketball team is on a mission.

Still heartbroken after an early exit in the Central Section football playoffs, the Tulare Union boys basketball team is on a mission.

Still heartbroken after an early exit in the Central Section football playoffs, the Tulare Union boys basketball team is on a mission.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The air inside the Tulare Union Gym is thick with confidence.

"We've known for a couple years that this was going to be our year," says basketball coach Mark Hatton.

Hatton might be onto something.

It came at the cost of an early exit in this year's football playoffs.

"We got the kids a little earlier, and it shows on the floor," Hatton said.

All five of the Tribe's starters are sophomores or juniors from the football team.

They keep that season-ending loss in the back of their minds.

"Football season didn't end the way we wanted to, but we've been talking from the beginning -- we're expecting big things this year," says Shauntai Kimble.

"I keep it in me to just push harder and to make sure not to get that feeling ever," says Nehimiah Moreno.

"We just came to basketball with a chip on our shoulder ready to go to playoffs," says Buddy Lockard.

"Same chemistry from football is transferring over to basketball, and we just play," says Demaje Riley.

Just like their offensive attack on the gridiron, the hardwood looks like a track meet for the boys.

"They are as fast as you will see on the basketball floor," Hatton said.

Their top scorers - a pair of guards with Division I speed.

"Nobody has the speed that we have in the Valley," Riley said.

Riley committed to play football at UCLA, while junior Brayden Stevenson is poised to join the Nevada Wolf Pack.

"If coach say get a bucket, I'm going to get a bucket for him," Stevenson said.

From racking up more than 30 touchdowns together this past season, the two now combine for nearly 40 points per game.

Bragging rights aside, the two know they can push the pace.

"If we go fast, we're going to win games," Stevenson said.

That speed translated to a perfect 15-0 record, their best start since 2006.

"This year might be the year that we get a ring," Stevenson said.

Now at 17-2, Tulare looks primed for the road to Selland Arena.

"Their hearts are huge," Hatton said. "We'll take them against as tall as you can bring us."

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

