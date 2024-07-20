Good Sports: Fresno Girls Jr. Hockey Club dares to be different

With triple-digit heat across the Central Valley, daring to be different on the ice is never a bad idea.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When you think of the summers in the Central Valley, ice hockey might not be at the top of your list.

''It's something different. I always say dare to be different," Fresno Junior Hockey Club director Mark Haupt.

Haupt has been involved with Fresno's junior hockey club for decades, both as a player and a coach.

''We've had an influx of girls coming in through our try hockey for free program. We provide all the gear, skates, everything," Haupt said.

Girl's hockey has become one of the fastest growing sports in the nation, with a 65 percent increase in participation over the last 15 years.

And Fresno's gateway ice center is no different to the trend.

Buchanan grad Tiffany Graham has taken her skills on the ice to the role of coach.

"I am absolutely thrilled that all of these girls are out here," Graham said. "I was the only girl on my team when I played travel high school and I kicked butt."

The club is now gearing up for a girls skate and scrimmage over the weekend in the hopes of creating multiple all-girls teams.

"To see all of these girls out here enjoying the game, having a good time, getting better and showing everyone's whose boss," Graham said.

One of those girls is 7-year-old Abby Valente, who describes the game in one simple word.

"Fun," Valente said.

You'll find 14-year-old Scarlett Gerster in front of the net.

"To be honest I thought it was less skating, it wasn't," Gerster said.

Scarlett took up the game just two years ago but hopes other girls can follow suit.

"Before you step out on the ice your brain is really noisy and stuff and then when you step out it's gone. It's nothing," Gerster said.

For coach Tiffany, it's about giving back and giving something new to girls across the Valley.

"I hope that I can even give an ounce of joy that I felt to these girls," Graham said.

"If they really like playing hockey and they enjoy this and then they join our learn to play program, and then slowly progress from learn to play to house league and hopefully to our travel teams," Haupt said.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.