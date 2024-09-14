Good Sports: Hopeful change for Selma High School football

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- When the whistle blows at the start of a Selma High football practice, you won't find the Bears walking around.

"Young, fun and aggressive," says head coach Mitch Francis.

The word energy is routine.

"I love my coach, I love coach Francis," says Isaiah Ochoa. "Just brings a lot of energy."

That energy is ignited by the first-year head coach.

"He brought the energy, he motivated all of us," says Kayden Berry.

The motivation started in the weight room this offseason.

"I got the sweetest gig here -- I'm in the weight room all day," Francis said. "We added TVs in there, we added speakers. You go in there, and that room is rocking."

At just 29 years old, Coach Francis brings a youthful spirit to the program.

"Knows more about nowadays football than back-then football," says Aaron Ramirez.

Before his time as a Bear, Francis starred at Clovis West as a linebacker, making stops at Fresno City College and Cal Poly Humboldt.

"Just trying to combine it into mine and make it as enjoyable for everybody as my football experience has been," he said.

For the past two seasons, Francis has been on the staff at Selma and in March, he finally got the keys to run the program.

"I was kind of just ready to take control and as soon as I got the call to say it was mine, I was ready to work and try and get some wins," he said.

Wins have been hard to come by.

"The last two years haven't gone our way and this year, we're hungry," Ochoa said. "We're definitely shocking some people."

The last two campaigns, the Bears have endured back-to-back 1-9 seasons.

With a current 2-1 record, Selma has already matched that combined win total in just three weeks.

"We're on the way up, and we got a good group of kids here to change the narrative and get after it," Francis said.

"I think that's why we're winning games right now -- we're all on the same page," Ramirez said.

Perhaps nobody has been on the same page longer than the Bears' middle linebacker, who also happens to be the coach's young brother.

Family fun aside, the Bears aren't just here for a feel-good season.

It's a start they're hoping can ride deep into the postseason.

