Despite warnings from law enforcement, some residents rang in the new year by setting off illegal fireworks and firing gunshots.

Gunfire and illegal fireworks erupt across Fresno County on New Year's Eve

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Even before the clock struck midnight in Fresno, a mix of fireworks and gunshots could be heard or seen across the city.

Our ABC30 Downtown Fresno skycam capturing the bright flashes overnight.

Fresno police say there were 71 ShotSpotter activations from 6 pm on New Year's Eve until 4 am New Year's Day.

The department says there were reports of two homes struck by bullets.

No one was injured, and there were no arrests or citations.

Meanwhile, Clovis police say there were three ShotSpotter activations.

One was an accidental shooting just before 8 pm on Osmun Circle near Clovis and Sierra Avenues.

"We found that there were two adult males, both friends, that were consuming alcohol and hanging out. One of them produced his legally registered and owned firearm and accidentally shot the other adult, his friend, in the abdomen," Clovis Cpl. Sean O'Brien explained.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He has since been released and is expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made.

Police are urging those around guns to use extra caution to avoid a situation like this.

"We encourage people that are handling firearms, treat every firearm as if they're loaded. Secure firearms that are not being used and at no time handle firearms while under the influence of alcohol or drugs," O'Brien said.

Both departments had extra officers out last night to keep the community safe.

Clovis police says they arrested three people for driving under the influence and continue to encourage drivers to plan ahead with a designated driver and use rideshare apps.

