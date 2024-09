Harbor Freight opens new location in Sanger

Harbor Freight is now open in Sanger. It's located off Academy near North Avenue.

Harbor Freight is now open in Sanger. It's located off Academy near North Avenue.

Harbor Freight is now open in Sanger. It's located off Academy near North Avenue.

Harbor Freight is now open in Sanger. It's located off Academy near North Avenue.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley residents have a new place to shop for tools and home and garden supplies.

Harbor Freight is now open in Sanger. It's located off Academy near North Avenue.

The retail chain brings about 30 new jobs to the community.

It's open Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm.

On Sundays, this location is open from 8 am to 6 pm.