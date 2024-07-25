High demand for water slides as excessive heat continues in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The excessive heat is creating big business for those who provide ways to stay cool.

From inflatable slides shaded by palm trees, Kealoha Events provides a variety of ways to stay cool while having summer fun.

"Water slides are very popular. The season usually starts at the beginning of May and ends in September," explained Sean Stevens, owner of Kealoha Events.

Stevens has been in business for 19 years and says the demand this month has been surprisingly high, even with triple-digit heat.

"The peak for us this year has been July, sales have been up 37% over last year. We typically rent out the slides on weekends but now we are noticing it five days a week," said Stevens.

His company also rents portable coolers and large fans that are just as popular lately.

Dr. Vernice Nellon is running a summer program at the Vision View Business Center in East Central Fresno.

It serves over 100 children, so staying cool is at the top of her list.

"We have brought in coolers, big evaporative coolers, fans, all the things necessary to make sure the air is continuing to flow throughout the rooms," said Dr. Nellon.

Dr. Nellon believes the success of the students has a lot to do with the cool spaces provided.

"If you really want to be able to think properly and conduct oneself in terms of being productive, it is so necessary to be cool," said Dr. Nellon.

