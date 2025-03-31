Historic Chinatown building being demolished for affordable housing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 100-year-old 'Bow on Tong' building in downtown Fresno's Chinatown is being demolished to make way for a new affordable housing project.

"The site we are standing on today hold deep historical significance, but also one that has faced some long-standing challenges here in Chinatown," said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

A fire destroyed the building in March of 2022.

Dyer said state funding allowed the city to purchase it in January. Once rebuilt, it will house about 35 apartments.

It is part of an ongoing effort to revitalize Chinatown.

The Peacock building across the street will be the next acquisition by the city to be converted to affordable housing.

In 2023, the city touted $250 million in funding from the state to invest in the area.

"We have $50 million in hand, with 200 million being deferred and we'll know more in May in the Governor's May revise what will happen with the $200 million," said Dyer.

Right next door to the building being torn down, it's business as usual.

The Ho Ho Kafe has been a part of Chinatown for generations, through business booms and slower times.

"The construction has kind of slowed our business down a little bit but no matter what, our customers don't give up. Doesn't matter how far they park, they still come everyday to support us," said Phou Thamnavong, assistant owner of The Ho Ho Kafe.

The transformation of Chinatown will take years, so city officials are asking for patience.

"I can assure you this, the short-term inconvenience of these construction delays are in the best interest of the long-term sustainability and prosperity of this corridor," said Fresno city councilmember Miguel Arias.

The city said the demolition should be done by the end of the week, but it will be a couple of years before the housing project is complete.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.