Fresno to get $250M of state budget for downtown revitalization

There's no word on when the money will be available to the city but it has been secured in the budget by Governor Newsom.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Downtown Fresno is celebrating the commitment of $250 million in the State of California's budget.

The money will help revitalize downtown and the historic Chinatown.

That funding will be invested in a variety of areas but one focus will be on housing.

The goal is to add an additional 7,500 housing units downtown where only about 3,000 people live right now.

Other areas of improvement include plumbing, transportation, lighting, and beautifying downtown to attract more people.

"It took an incredible amount of work and resources but the city proved they could get all the planning documents. This city was ready. Ready to take advantage of those dollars," said Senator Anna Caballero.

