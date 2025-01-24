Homeowners face hefty insurance costs, expected to rise amid SoCal wildfires

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hefty homeowner insurance cost is the reality for many across the state, including Central California.

"I'm on a fixed income and I can't afford homeowners insurance," said Madera resident Laurie Bryant.

Bryant is just one of the people frustrated with current costs and unable to protect her home.

"It's so expensive to live around here anymore it seems like," said Bryant.

As wildfires continue to rage across southern California some insurance agents tell Action News, they only expect things to worsen.

Cala Carter with CCIS Bonding and Insurance Services says they are continuing to see companies pull out of California causing many people to get dropped from their insurance.

But she understands the big burden the fierce flames are causing.

"American Modern Insurance insured a lot of mobile homes in and around Pacific Palisades. Right now. their claim cost, if you can imagine, are $13 million, for mobile homes, that is going to be an expensive repair job down there," said Carter.

Some people in a Madera mobile community also told Action News that they are struggling to find any agency to do business with.

Because these mobile homes go quick, I've had a mobile home go down and they burn up quick, take no time at all to just wipe out this whole place," said Bryant.

Carter says the costs are through the roof.

"Prices are four times higher than they were a few years ago," said Carter.

Carter adds there are still some options for homeowners.

"Get all the quotes you can and then make your wisest choice," said Carter. "Some insurance is better than no insurance."

Something Bryant says is just not a reality for her anytime soon.

"I live by myself and I'm on disability so, I'd be out of luck if anything ever happened," said Bryant.

