House fire in Yosemite Lakes spreads to vehicles and vegetation, officials say

Firefighters are working to figure out what sparked flames at a home in Yosemite Lakes that also spread to vehicles and vegetation.

Firefighters are working to figure out what sparked flames at a home in Yosemite Lakes that also spread to vehicles and vegetation.

Firefighters are working to figure out what sparked flames at a home in Yosemite Lakes that also spread to vehicles and vegetation.

Firefighters are working to figure out what sparked flames at a home in Yosemite Lakes that also spread to vehicles and vegetation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to figure out what sparked flames at a home in Yosemite Lakes that also spread to vehicles and vegetation.

Crews from the Madera-Mariposa-Merced unit were first called out around 12:30 am Monday to a home on Corral Drive and Kings Canyon Court, near Coarsegold.

They arrived to find the home engulfed in flames, along with several vehicles.

Less than an acre of brush also burned in the blaze.

PG &E was called out to shut off the power and deal with downed power lines.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and will be working to put out any hot spots.

The residents who lived in the home escaped the fire safely, but will now need to find a new place to live.