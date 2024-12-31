How to get kids ready for a new semester after a long winter break

Counting down to a new year means counting down to a new semester for students.

Counting down to a new year means counting down to a new semester for students.

Counting down to a new year means counting down to a new semester for students.

Counting down to a new year means counting down to a new semester for students.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Counting down to a new year means counting down to a new semester for students.

"The two biggest things we have to think about when it comes to getting kids back into routine, especially going back to school, is the physical aspect and the mental aspect," said Dr. Mitul Patel, a Pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente Fresno.

As kids get ready to say goodbye to winter break, Dr. Patel says there are a few things for parents to keep in mind when coming out of that weeks-long break, such as coming out of the sedentary state.

"Winter break is tough because there's a lot of holidays," said Dr. Patel. "A lot of eating, a lot of sedentary lifestyle, and it's cold outside. So it's getting the kids back up."

Dr. Patel says establishing a routine can help with a child's mental health. Doctors also stress that kids get their flu shot before the new semester. Since Thanksgiving, Dr. Patel says he's seen an increase in flu cases.

"Typically, we see one of the flu strains early in the year, and then it transitions to another flu strain late in the year,' said Dr. Patel. "Currently, we're seeing both influenza A and B simultaneously."

If kids are feeling anxious about going back to school? Have an open conversation.

"Some kids don't like school, some kids like school," said Dr. Patel. "It's always nice to give them reassurance that, 'Hey, this is something that needs to happen. So we're going to start off on a good foot."

Giving kids something to look forward to once the new semester starts can also ease their concerns.

"Whether that's something that you can be doing in spring, break something in the upcoming weekends, or even in the summertime," said Dr. Patel.

Cutting down on screen time before bed can also help with a child's mental health and sleep schedule.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.