How to report illegal fireworks in your Central California city

From Boom to Bust: Here's how you can report illegal fireworks in your neighborhood.

From Boom to Bust: Here's how you can report illegal fireworks in your neighborhood.

From Boom to Bust: Here's how you can report illegal fireworks in your neighborhood.

From Boom to Bust: Here's how you can report illegal fireworks in your neighborhood.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Per CAL FIRE, violators of fireworks laws are subject to a maximum $1,000 fine and up to one year in county jail.

However, if large quantities of dangerous fireworks are found, prosecutors could charge the violator with a felony, punishable by up to 3 years in the California State Prison and fines up to $50,000.

Any person who starts a fire using fireworks can be charged with negligence.

Here's how to report illegal fireworks in your city:

FRESNO:

To report illegal fireworks in your neighborhood, call 559-621-7000. Using illegal fireworks, or hosting an event where illegal fireworks are used, can result in fines that cost thousands of dollars. On May 12, 2022, the Fresno City Council adopted Ordinance No. 2022-009 setting the ordinance penalty for possession, use, storage, sale, and/or display of illegal fireworks; possession, use, storage, sale, and/or display of "Safe and Sane" fireworks on or at dates, times, or locations other than those permitted; and/or Hosts who permit any of the aforementioned upon the Host's property, in a public right-of-way adjacent to the Host's property, or in a road, street, or highway adjacent to the Host's property. The penalties are: a fine of $2,000.00 for the first violation, $3,000.000 for the second violation within a rolling 12 month period, and $5,000.00 for the third or subsequent violation within a rolling 12 month period. Each fine is accompanied by an administrative fee of $250.00.

RELATED: Illegal fireworks spark busy night for Fresno firefighters on 4th of July

CLOVIS:

As a reminder, the legal use and disposal of "Safe and Sane" fireworks within the City of Clovis is allowed 365-days of the year. If you witness the possession or use of illegal fireworks, please call 559-324-2800.

REEDLEY:

The City of Reedley has enacted an ordinance allowing law enforcement to issue administrative citations to the responsible party for a property (residence). This includes the owner of record, the current lessee, or any person in possession of the property at the time of the violation. As a property owner or lessee, you are responsible for any illegal fireworks activity on your property, whether you are present or not. If illegal fireworks are found on your property, you may be cited or held accountable. If you have any information about illegal fireworks activity, please contact the Reedley Police Department.

MADERA COUNTY:

Firework & noise Complaints should be made to our 24-hour non-emergency line at (559) 675-7770.

Reports of illegal activity (including illegal fireworks) should be reported to 9-1-1 ONLY IF:

-They are in progress

-You can identify the location they are being deployed from, AND

-If they pose a threat/danger to yourself or others

If your report does not meet these guidelines, please call the non-emergency line. Our deputies will patrol and perform area checks throughout the county, and respond to calls based on priority.

As a reminder, please only dial 9-1-1 for EMERGENCIES.

CITY OF MADERA:

If you spot an aerial fireworks, dial our non-emergency line at 559-675-4220

MERCED COUNTY:

To report illegal fireworks, please call our non-emergency phone line at 209-385-7445. To report a fire or emergency, please call 9-1-1.

RELATED: Illegal fireworks destroy Los Banos home ahead of 4th of July

CITY OF MERCED:

To report illegal fireworks, call 209-388-7233 or use the Merced Connect app.

ATWATER:

This unique smartphone app, appropriately named, "Nail'em", which was developed by TNT Fireworks, places the power of illegal fireworks enforcement in the palm of your hand. It will allow you to report the possession, sale and/or use of illegal fireworks in your community along with photos and GPS locations. Your Nail'em complaint will automatically be used for data collection and heat mapping to identify hot spots in the City of Atwater. You can file your report anonymously or opt-in to receive notifications. This Nail'em app is being provided to communities throughout California and their residents, free of charge, as a public service of TNT Fireworks. This is a secondary dispatch system. If there's an emergency, please dial 911.

EASTER MADERA COUNTY & MARIPOSA COUNTY:

All fireworks including safe and sane are illegal in Mariposa and Eastern Madera Counties. Anyone caught will be cited and fireworks confiscated.

TULARE COUNTY:

To report illegal fireworks call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.

VISALIA:

Don't risk it! If you have illegal fireworks or even old fireworks you no longer want, drop them off at Visalia Fire Stations from 8am-8pm any day. No questions asked. Report illegal fireworks at 559-513-8080. Report sale of illegal fireworks at 559-713-4026.

PORTERVILLE:

In addition to potential criminal charges, those involved in the sales of illegal fireworks, possession, or in the detonation of illegal fireworks, also face an administrative fine ranging from $1,000.00 to $10,000.00, per Porterville City Ordinance. The homeowner can also be cited for detonation or illegal fireworks on their property, with the cases being submitted to Porterville Code Enforcement for the issuance of administrative fines. Anyone with information regarding the sales, possession and detonation of illegal fireworks are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559)782-7400.